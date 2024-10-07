Cowboys have multiple surprise players with standout PFF grades
The Dallas Cowboys got the job done on the road in one of the toughest environments, facing the league’s top defense.
Despite being betting underdogs and missing multiple stars, the Cowboys embraced a "next man up" mentality, which propelled them to a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The next men up on the roster showed out and were awarded with fantastic week five PFF grades.
SEE MORE: Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The highest graded players for the Cowboys in week five.
1. Linval Joseph - 89.8
2. Jourdan Lewis - 85.5
3. Zack Martin - 82.6
4. Chauncey Golston - 77.1
5. Marist Liufau - 72.8
6. Jalen Tolbert - 72.4
Linval Joseph, who has often been among the lowest-graded players, delivered a standout performance when the Cowboys needed him most. Chauncey Golston, making just his fourth career start in four years, consistently made key plays with both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence sidelined.
Jalen Tolbert had the best game of his three-year career, catching the game-winning touchdown, while Jourdan Lewis stepped up in a big way with several cornerbacks ruled out.
This is exactly what people mean by "next man up." The Dallas Cowboys finally fought through adversity and delivered another storybook performance for Cowboys Nation against their out-of-conference rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite the challenges, they rose to the occasion, proving their determination in a hard-fought victory.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
4 pass rushers Cowboys can sign to fill in for Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game