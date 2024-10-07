Cowboys have multiple surprise players with standout PFF grades

Highest-graded players for the #Cowboys in Week 5 via @PFF:



1. Linval Joseph - 89.8

2. Jourdan Lewis - 85.5

3. Zack Martin - 82.6

4. Chauncey Golston - 77.1

5. Marist Liufau - 72.8

6. Jalen Tolbert - 72.4