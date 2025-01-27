Cowboys inch closer and closer to naming new defensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The franchise introduced Schottenheimer on Monday.
Now that a new era has begun, it is time to get the train moving, which includes filling out the rest of the staff.
On Friday night, when it was announced that Schottenheimer would become the next head coach, many had already announced his next defensive coordinator.
Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is being targeted as the next defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
According to Tom Pelissero is reporting that Eberflus is interviewing for the opening today in Dallas and is expected to land the position.
Eberflus is no stranger to the Cowboys franchise, as he was the linebackers coach from 2011-2015.
The NFL world moves very fast, and Schottenheimer is not wasting any time filling out his staff and getting to work.
The announcement of Schottenheimer's hiring was not well received by many on social media, but no one can deny he is putting together a headline staff.
It would be silly to write off a coach before he is given a chance. Today should be a celebration of the beginning of a new era in Dallas.
Welcome to the Schottenheimer era.
