Dallas Cowboys fans are living in a Groundhog Day nightmare after head coaching news
The Dallas Cowboys have made Brian Schottenheimer the next head coach of the legendary franchise.
Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN of his plans to hire Schottenheimer.
A move that was not surprising, as all the talk this week was pointing at the former offensive coordinator taking the position. However, the fanbase is not happy about the selection.
This will be Schottenheimer's first head coaching position. For the last three seasons, Schottenheimer has been on the Cowboys staff, with the last two being offensive coordinator for the franchise.
Normally, when a new head coach is announced, a feeling of optimism is in the air. However, the news that Schottenheimer is the new head coach has a feeling in the air like someone just released gas after mowing down six Triple Dippers from Chili's.
Dropping the news late on a Friday night has the stench of someone hoping this would get buried in another lead Saturday morning.
Well, Jerry, I'm afraid that won't be the case. Nobody in the Cowboys fandom will be getting much sleep tonight, as the franchise has changed forever with this news.
It wasn't the headline name, and it wasn't even someone with head coaching experience. The new Cowboys head coach is a former coordinator that many hoped would never roam the sidelines again.
Barkeep, another round!
