3 good things about new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and 2 bad things
The Dallas Cowboys have concluded their head coaching search, hiring Brian Schottenheimer to become the 10th head coach in the franchise's history. The announcement came Friday evening, marking a new chapter in Dallas.
A familiar face, Schottenheimer steps into the role after orchestrating the Cowboys' offense as the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, despite not calling plays. He succeeds Mike McCarthy, whose tenure ended following the team's disappointing 7-10 finish in 2024.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans are living in a Groundhog Day nightmare after head coaching news
The son of the late great Marty Schottenheimer joined the Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst before succeeding Kellen Moore, who was also a candidate for the job, following Moore's departure after the 2022 season.
With Schottenheimer now in place, the Cowboys' front office can focus on improving the roster for the 2025 season. With free agency approaching and preparations for the NFL Draft intensifying, there is plenty of work ahead.
Before we get deeper into the offseason let's analyze at the good and bad of Dallas' newest leader.
The Good
Extensive NFL Experience
With 25 years of NFL coaching experience, Schottenheimer brings knowledge from stints with several teams.
Past stops include, the San Diego Chargers (2002-2005), New York Jets (2006-2011), St. Louis Rams (2012-2014), and Seattle Seahawks (2018-2020) with playoff appearances with three of those four teams including back-to-back AFC championship games as the offensive coordinator with the Jets in 2009 and 2010.
MORE: Could Rex Ryan be next Cowboys DC under Brian Schottenheimer?
Quarterback Track Record
Schottenheimer has a successful track record of collaborating with elite quarterbacks.
He guided a young Drew Brees during his time with the Chargers, and during his tenure in Seattle, Russell Wilson achieved career-highs in touchdown passes, completions, and quarterback rating between 2018 and 2020.
More recently, he helped orchestrate a Dak Prescott breakout season in his first year as offensive coordinator culminating in a second-place finish in the 2023 MVP voting.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's HC potential gets strong endorsement amid Cowboys buzz
System Continuity
Having served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, Schottenheimer provides the continuity owner Jerry Jones sought for the offense.
Under his guidance, the Cowboys' 2023 offense ranked among the NFL's elite, finishing first in points and first downs gained, fifth in yards, and second in the league in third-down percentage.
Despite a decline in performance in 2024 caused by injuries, production issues, and questionable personnel decisions, Dallas still ranked in the top half for passing and positioned itself in the middle of the pack for total yards. By maintaining stability in their system and focusing on health, the team could work towards rebuilding their previous success.
The Bad
Conservative Play-Calling History
Schottenheimer's career has been marked by criticism for conservative play-calling, particularly during his years with the Seahawks, Jets, and Jaguars.
Despite leading the Seahawks to a franchise-record scoring season in 2020, his tenure in Seattle was often strained due to perceived limitations on Wilson's improvisational style and questionable play calling.
MORE: Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
His time as Jaguars quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator during Trevor Lawrence's rookie season under Urban Meyer was challenging, as the offense ranked last in points scored (14.9) in 2021. This period was significantly affected by organizational dysfunction beyond his control.
It is important to note that the veteran coach has not called plays since his only season in Jacksonville four years ago.
Lack of Production
Despite notable successes, including the Cowboys' explosive 2023 campaign and setting a Seahawks franchise scoring record (459 points) in 2020, Schottenheimer's overall track record as an offensive coordinator has drawn mixed reviews.
Throughout his tenures with the Jets, Rams, Georgia Bulldogs, and Seahawks, his offenses frequently ranked in the bottom half of their respective leagues, often criticized for conservative play-calling and predictable game plans.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it
Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc