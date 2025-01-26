Cowboys legend Michael Irvin frustrated with direction of once proud franchise
We haven't even heard the opening press conference for the newest Dallas Cowboys head coach but the consensus was in before it was announced. Fans and pundits alike believe Jerry Jones missed the mark when he named Brian Schottenheimer as their choice.
Even those who like Schottenheimer believe he's been put in a bad spot since the "search" for a coach was anything but an actual search.
Jerry and Stephen Jones spoke to a few people they were familiar with and seemed intent on Schottenheimer for most of the process. Their need to stick with continuity can only be described as stubbornness and it led to a "lost opportunity" according to Michael Irvin.
The Hall of Fame wide receiver vented his frustrations, saying that for 30 years they've been held out of the NFC title game while this weekend, we have to watch two other NFC East teams face one another in that game.
Irvin helped Dallas win three Super Bowls, one of those was with his friend Deion Sanders. Currently the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was someone linked to the Cowboys during this process.
Jones apparently had a conversation with Sanders but it never went beyond that.
Coach Prime might not have been the answer but Irvin's point remains the same. Jones did a disservice to his fan base as he decided to hire the offensive coordinator from a 7-10 team — the same coordinator who didn't call plays.
He didn't go for a splash with Coach Prime or Ben Johnson. He didn't go for a culture change with Aaron Glenn. He didn't even think about Liam Coen who put together a masterclass of offense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Instead, Jones went the easy route. He went with the hire that meant as little change as possible, which is why nothing ever changes.
