Cowboys offer encouraging update on Micah Parsons injury
Micah Parsons has been out since Week 4 after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Dallas Cowboys win over the New York Giants.
With their top pass-rusher sidelined, the defense has struggled to get after the quarterback consistently. They had a solid outing in Week 9 from Carl Lawson when he recorded two sacks, but such performances have been missing this year.
Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo puts veteran wide receiver on roster bubble
Dallas is set to play in their first NFC East game since Parsons was injured, but have some good news. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons will be practicing on a limited basis Wednesday.
The Cowboys will face the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles. At 3-5, they need to go on a winning streak to get back into the race and handing the Eagles a loss could provide a spark.
Parsons being on the field feels like a necessity to get that win. Dak Prescott is out, meaning their offensive leader won’t be on the field. Getting their top defender back, however, would give Cooper Rush a better shot at avoiding a shootout.
