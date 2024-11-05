Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10
Week 9 of the 2024-25 NFL season is in the books, and for some teams, the 2025 NFL Draft is the only thing to get excited about. For others, like the Dallas Cowboys, it's do or die in the coming week or the team can shut the doors on any postseason hopes barring a miracle.
For those looking ahead to the draft, the Cowboys currently sit just outside of the top 10.
If the draft were to be held today, the New England Patriots would hold the No. 1 overall pick, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns rounding out the top five.
There are seven teams sitting at 2-7, so the draft order will see plenty of movement in the upcoming weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare to enter Week 10 can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 9
1. Patriots (2-7)
2. Jaguars (2-7)
3. Saints (2-7)
4. Panthers (2-7)
5. Browns (2-7)
6. Raiders (2-7)
7. Giants (2-7)
8. Dolphins (2-6)
9. Titans (2-6)
10. Jets (3-6)
11. Cowboys (3-5)
12. Colts (4-5)
13. Bengals (4-5)
14. Buccaneers (4-5)
15. Seahawks (4-5)
16. Rams (4-4)
17. 49ers (4-4)
18. Bears (4-4)
19. Broncos (5-4)
20. Cardinals (5-4)
21. Chargers (5-3)
22. Falcons (6-3)
23. Packers (6-3)
24. Ravens (6-3)
25. Texans (6-3)
26. Eagles (6-2)
27. Steelers (6-2)
28. Vikings (6-2)
29. Commanders (7-2)
30. Bills (7-2)
31. Lions (7-1)
32. Chiefs (8-0)
