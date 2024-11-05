Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10

Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held today?

Dallas Cowboys fans during the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys fans during the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Week 9 of the 2024-25 NFL season is in the books, and for some teams, the 2025 NFL Draft is the only thing to get excited about. For others, like the Dallas Cowboys, it's do or die in the coming week or the team can shut the doors on any postseason hopes barring a miracle.

For those looking ahead to the draft, the Cowboys currently sit just outside of the top 10.

If the draft were to be held today, the New England Patriots would hold the No. 1 overall pick, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns rounding out the top five.

There are seven teams sitting at 2-7, so the draft order will see plenty of movement in the upcoming weeks.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare to enter Week 10 can be seen below.

2025 NFL Draft order following Week 9

NFL shield log
The NFL shield logo at midfield before an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Patriots (2-7)

2. Jaguars (2-7)

3. Saints (2-7)

4. Panthers (2-7)

5. Browns (2-7)

Gardner Minshew, Dallas Cowboy
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II throws a pass in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Raiders (2-7)

7. Giants (2-7)

8. Dolphins (2-6)

9. Titans (2-6)

10. Jets (3-6)

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

11. Cowboys (3-5)

12. Colts (4-5)

13. Bengals (4-5)

14. Buccaneers (4-5)

15. Seahawks (4-5)

Sean McVay, Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Ram
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrates with head coach Sean McVay, after catching a game-winning touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

16. Rams (4-4)

17. 49ers (4-4)

18. Bears (4-4)

19. Broncos (5-4)

20. Cardinals (5-4)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Charger
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signs autographs following the game against the Cleveland Browns. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

21. Chargers (5-3)

22. Falcons (6-3)

23. Packers (6-3)

24. Ravens (6-3)

25. Texans (6-3)

Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates with teammates and fans after an interception late in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

26. Eagles (6-2)

27. Steelers (6-2)

28. Vikings (6-2)

29. Commanders (7-2)

30. Bills (7-2)

Detroit Lions fan
Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

31. Lions (7-1)

32. Chiefs (8-0)

Published
