NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and if you're like the Dallas Cowboys, you'll be ready to move on. But, before we do, let's take one last look at the week that was.
Here is the NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 10.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10
32. New England Patriots
How the mighty have fallen. This isn't even your older brother's New England Patriots anymore. The Patriots are having an identity crisis in the worst way this season.
31. Tennessee Titans
The team that took down the Patriots, the Tennessee Titans, finally had a good week. However, beating the worst team in the league in overtime doesn't sound all that impressive.
30. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers and fired their coach in the same week. The New Orleans Saints will not be coming out of the NFL basement any time soon.
29. Cleveland Browns
Two weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns were celebrating a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, they're looking at how to come back after being dominated by the Chargers. Crazy how fast things can change in the NFL.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars almost pulled off a massive comeback on Sunday. However, it is another week when the fans are looking at a loss.
27. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers picked up a huge victory over the Saints. But it may be the franchise's biggest moment this season.
26. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders were blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-10. Things are not going well in Las Vegas, which means the franchise could be looking to make a change at head coach.
25. Miami Dolphins
Even with Tua back at quarterback, the Miami Dolphins could not get over the hump by beating the Buffalo Bills. Kind of sums up the Mike McDaniel era in Miami.
24. New York Giants
Hey, Daniel Jones finally threw a touchdown in a home game. Unfortunately for the Giants, the team still took the loss.
23. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears' hot start to the season now seems like smoke and mirrors. The Bears are at a crossroads, and Week 10 may tell the story of their season.
22. Denver Broncos
The Broncos were decimated by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. However, this team is still in a great position to grab a Wild Card spot in the AFC.
21. Los Angeles Rams
A typical Matthew Stafford game helped the Rams get by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. Never count out the Rams when Stafford is under center.
20. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are a Texas-sized mess this season. Injuries and offensive play-calling have set this franchise into a tailspin.
19. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have benched Anthony Richardson due to lack of effort, and even with him, this team still leaves a lot to be desired.
18. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals continued their Jekyll and Hyde performances of 2024 with a win over the Chicago Bears. The win also put Arizona atop the strange NFC West.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals continue to show signs of life but against lesser opponents. But, you play the teams on your schedule, and the Bengals are doing that and winning.
16. New York Jets
Are the Jets actually going to make a run? Their Thursday night victory over the Houston Texans proves that the story on Aaron Rodgers may not be over just yet.
15. Los Angeles Chargers
The story is that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has no weapons on offense. However, Herbert keeps dealing and keeps winning. These Chargers may not be as bad off as people think.
14. Seattle Seahawks
I don't want to call time of death on this magical run that Geno Smith has had with the Seahawks. But it feels like the wheels are slowly spinning off in Seattle.
13. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have been dealing with many injuries this season, but they received great news that Christian McCaffrey could be making his anticipated debut this week.
12. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles almost let a big victory slip out of their grasp in Week 9. However, the keyword being almost. The Eagles have issues, but winning can cure that.
11. Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love was visibly injured during the Packers' rainy loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. If Love doesn't get healthy this season, it could very well be over for Green Bay.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
Many people disagree with the Steelers' decision to sign Russell Wilson after Justin Fields's great start to the season. However, Wilson's return has brought new life to the Steelers offense.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers took the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire on Monday night, but the offensive injuries are proving to be too much for Tampa Bay.
8. Houston Texans
The Texans are gearing up for a massive Sunday night showdown with the Lions this week. The game will be a great measuring stick matchup for both franchises.
7. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are on cruise control in the NFC South. With such a high-powered offense, the Falcons could certainly make some noise in the postseason.
6. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings got things back on track with their Sunday night win over the Colts. This team will still be a huge problem for the Lions in the NFC North.
5. Washington Commanders
The Commanders continue to stack up wins, and it is all because they found their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The NFC East may soon be owned by the Commanders for the next decade.
4. Buffalo Bills
The top four teams in the NFL are currently playing like monsters among men. The Bills have been a wrecking ball and proved that with a last-second win over the Dolphins.
3. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens trampled over the Broncos in Week 9, as quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to outpace any other MVP candidate.
2. Detroit Lions
The Lions went into Lambeau Field, a place where they were not supposed to win since quarterback Jared Goff can't play outdoors, and did exactly that: win. This team is coming for the throne. They best not miss.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have remained undefeated with such ease this season that it should scare the rest of the league. Adding DeAndre Hopkins also doesn't help matters. A three-peat for Kansas City isn't feeling that far-fetched.
