Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe has unreal stat line after starting at center
At this point, we just have to give the Dallas Cowboys the benefit of the doubt when it comes to offensive linemen. They were criticized for moving on from Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in the same offseason but it appears their rookie replacements can hold down the job.
Guyton, who should start at left tackle, has larger shoes to fill. He's not going to give the team what they had in Smith but if he can be a servicable starter, that's a win for the front office. As for their new center, he could be a massive improvement.
MORE: Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2
Third-round pick Cooper Beebe moved from guard to center and hasn't missed a beat. He's been on the heels of Brock Hoffman all offseason and might have surpassed him this weekend.
Beebe was tossing Raiders' defenders around the field and finished his first start at center without surrendering a single pressure.
What makes this more impressive is that Las Vegas played several starters throughout the first quarter. So while Beebe had this impressive performance in the preseason, it wasn't solely against guys who won't be in the league in a couple of weeks.
