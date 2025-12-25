Ultimate Christmas wishlist for Dallas Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys will be in action on Christmas Day as they visit the Washington Commanders. They'll kick off the holiday slate of games, which includes a doubleheader on Netflix.

Both Dallas and Washington are out of playoff contention, so this game is all about pride. There will be plenty of motivation to win for both teams, with their heated NFC East rivalry standing out as the primary motivating factor.

As these two teams square off for bragging rights, fans will be already looking ahead to the offseason. For Cowboys fans, here's a look at their ultimate wishlist on Christmas Day.

MORE: Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

Improve the safety position

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson have had plenty of success together for Dallas, but this season, they both have had their share of issues in coverage. This offseason, the Cowboys have to fix this position, and since they have no picks in Round 2 and Round 3, they will likely need to turn to free agency to do so.

The top player slated to hit the open market is Bryan Cook of the Kansas City Chiefs, who excels in coverage.

MORE: Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy speaks out on dirty hit that led to Chargers LB suspension

Jalen Thompson could be a more affordable option, and while he's not as strong in coverage as Cook, he's a well-rounded option.

Dallas could also look to make a move via trade with veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick a name to keep an eye on. Whatever they do, they can't go into 2026 with this same safety corps.

Select Keldric Faulk in the 2026 NFL draft

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as the Auburn Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main problem for Dallas this season has been getting to the quarterback. After 15 games, they have just 28 sacks with James Houston leading the way with 5.5. They're going to bank on Donovan Ezeiruaku making strides in year two, but they have to find another starter as well.

MORE: Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 17

An ideal fit is Auburn's Keldric Faulk, who has upside as a pass rusher but is already strong against the run. At 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, Faulk would give the Cowboys another powerful defensive lineman, helping to turn one of their biggest weaknesses into a strength.

Use second Round 1 pick on Aveion Terrell or Colton Hood

Tennessee Volunteers CB Colton Hood scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

After landing Faulk, or another pass rusher with their first pick, Dallas needs to use their second selection in Round 1 on a cornerback. Their primary option should be Clemson's Avieon Terrell, who is one of the premier cover corners in this class.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

If he's off the board, Tennessee's Colton Hood would be an ideal second choice. Hood offers better size and has proven himself against some of the top receivers in the nation this season.

Replace Matt Eberflus with Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The No. 1 item on any Christmas list for Cowboys fans has to include a new defensive coordinator. While it's true that Matt Eberflus doesn't have the desired talent on the roster, he's also been unable to make adjustments throughout the season. What's worse is that he doesn't seem to adapt to his player's strengths, which is a problem for a team void of superstars on defense.

That's why the perfect gift for fans would be the hiring of Brian Flores. Like Eberflus, Flores doesn't have very many stars on defense, and their top sack artist has just 6.5 sacks on the year. Despite this, his team is fifth in points surrendered and made life miserable on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 15.

Flores has an expiring contract and while the Vikings would love to keep him, there's no salary cap for coaches. That means Jerry Jones can outbid Minnesota, and he absolutely should.

Cowboys' latest Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

3 teams that could target George Pickens if Cowboys let star WR walk

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history