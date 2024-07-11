Cowboys star cornerback blows fans away with amazing workout in sand (VIDEO)
Trevon Diggs was the second player chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in their impressive 2020 NFL Draft class. After locking up Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in Round 1, they stole the Alabama cornerback at No. 51 overall in Round 2.
Diggs played well as a rookie but shot into stardom during his second season. That year, he recorded an NFL-leading 11 interceptions. He eventually signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million but played just two games after landing the new deal in 2023.
He suffered a torn ACL while participating in one-on-one drills ahead of their Week 3 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. It was a devastating loss but Diggs appears ready to bounce back better than ever. He's been working hard on his return and recently shared a video where he was running drills in the sand.
The clip is just six seconds but it shows Diggs backpeddaling with ease and making cuts. And if anyone isn't blown away by this, they've clearly never tried to run in sand.
Diggs is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is known for his skill as a ball hawk. In 47 career games, he has 18 interceptions, 52 pass defenses, and two defensive touchdowns. However, he's made strides in coverage as well, becoming a reliable No. 1 cornerback who can take away his half of the field.
In his absence, DaRon Bland became a superstar in 2023. The second-year player had nine interceptions, returning five for a touchdown. Throw in a healthy Diggs across from Bland and this cold be the most dangerous cornerback duo in the league.
