Looking back at Dak Prescott's phenomenal preseason debut in 2016
In honor of the Cowboys' first preseason game of the 2024 season against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, it's hard not to reminisce about Dak Prescott's remarkable debut against the Rams back in 2016.
Drafted in the late fourth round, Prescott emerged as the breakout star of the 2016 preseason, a surprise to many fans who initially saw him as a third-string quarterback.
That offseason, the Cowboys' depth chart had Tony Romo firmly as the starter, Kellen Moore as the expected backup, and rookie Dak Prescott as the third option. However, everything changed when Romo suffered a back injury, thrusting Prescott into the starting role.
Prescott seized the opportunity with a dazzling performance against the Rams in his first preseason game. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 139 yards in the first half alone, connecting on touchdown passes of 10 yards to Dez Bryant and 32 yards to Terrance Williams.
This was just the beginning of an extraordinary preseason for Prescott, who finished with a stellar stat line: 39 of 50 passing (78.0 percent) for 454 yards, five touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Nobody could've anticipated the preseason Prescott had, as he was initially seen as a dual-threat quarterback in college, with many believing he had much to improve on in the passing game to become an NFL-caliber player.
However, during the 2016 preseason, Prescott exceeded all expectations, outperforming every fellow rookie quarterback. This breakout performance set the stage for his eventual Rookie of the Year award and the outstanding career that followed. Extend him already!
