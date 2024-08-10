3 key matchups to watch in Cowboys vs. Rams NFL preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams face off in their preseason opener.
Although it doesn’t matter in the standings, this matchup provides an essential opportunity for both teams to evaluate their progress and take a crucial step towards finalizing their 53-man rosters.
Here are three key matchups to focus on for the Cowboys during their initial preseason contest.
Mazi Smith vs. Rams Interior Offensive Line
Mazi Smith, the Cowboys' first-round selection from a year ago, enters this preseason opener with a point to prove.
After a rookie season that didn't fully showcase his potential, Smith is eager to demonstrate the strides he's made during the offseason.
This game against the Rams provides a crucial platform for him to display his improved strength, technique, and overall impact on the defensive line, reminding the coaching staff of the disruptive force they drafted.
Cowboys' Young Receivers vs. Rams' Secondary
With CeeDee Lamb still holding out and Brandin Cooks a seasoned veteran, the Cowboys' young wideouts will be thrust into the limelight.
Jalen Tolbert, entering his third season, is eager to showcase his development and cement his spot in the starting lineup. This preseason game presents a golden opportunity to prove his mettle against the Rams' secondary, even if they are fielding backups.
Meanwhile, other training camp stand out receivers like Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy, and Tyron Billy-Johnson will be hungry to make a name for themselves and battle for roster spots or a larger role within the offense.
The Rams' secondary, though potentially will feature less experienced and roster fighting players in this preseason matchup, will provide a valuable test for these receivers as they look to prove they belong.
Trey Lance vs. Himself (and Expectations)
This preseason game isn't just about Lance facing the Rams' defense; it's about him proving he can overcome his own internal challenges and the weight of external expectations.
After an injury-plagued and uncertain tenure with the 49ers, Lance was traded to the Cowboys before the start of the 2023 season. Now the long waited and eager opportunity has finally approached.
Lance needs to demonstrate poise, accuracy, and decision-making under pressure. Every throw, every read, and every scramble will be scrutinized. This game and preseason overall is his chance to show the Cowboys (and the league) that he's more than just potential.
The Rams' defense, even with backups, will provide a test, but the real challenge for Lance is internal. If he can play with confidence and command, it could be a significant step toward solidifying his role on the Cowboys and reviving his once-promising career.
