Cowboys vs. Rams: 7 players to watch in Sunday's NFL preseason matchup
The anticipation is building in Dallas as the Cowboys prepare to kick off their 2024 preseason campaign against the Los Angeles Rams.
While the final score won't affect standings, this game holds immense importance for several players.
The Cowboys' preseason opener against the Rams at SoFi Stadium is more than just a tune-up. It's a pivotal stage for players vying for a spot on the final 53-man roster and a chance for coaches to gain clarity on key position battles.
MORE: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
Every snap, every tackle, every throw will be scrutinized.
Here are seven Cowboys players to watch and who has a particularly golden opportunity to shine under the bright lights of this preseason matchup.
WR Jalen Tolbert
For third-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, the 2024 preseason represents a pivotal moment in his career. The absence of All-Pro CeeDee Lamb has opened a window of opportunity for Tolbert to demonstrate the progress he's made and stake his claim for a more significant role in the Cowboys' offensive scheme.
This preseason becomes a high-stakes audition for Tolbert as he vies for a starting role and to establish himself as a dependable target for Dak Prescott.
MORE: Dak Prescott praises Jalen Tolbert: 'No telling how great he can be'
With the spotlight shining brighter than ever, Tolbert's performances in these games will carry significant weight. He'll need to exhibit his improved route-running, sure hands, and ability to create separation against opposing defenses.
The preseason serves as a proving ground where Tolbert can show the coaching staff that he's ready to step up and contribute meaningfully to the team's passing game. It's a chance to build chemistry with the quarterbacks, gain confidence in his abilities, and ultimately solidify his position as a reliable third option in the Cowboys' potent offense.
C Brock Hoffman
Center Brock Hoffman faces a defining moment in his career during the 2024 preseason. With the Cowboys' center position up for grabs, Hoffman has a prime opportunity to showcase his abilities and stake his claim for a starting role.
This Sunday's preseason game serves as a crucial proving ground for Hoffman to demonstrate his command of the offensive line, his proficiency in snapping the ball, and his effectiveness in both run blocking and pass protection.
MORE: Dak Prescott might have just ended the battle for starting center
On a positive note, Brock Hoffman has the unwavering support of quarterback Dak Prescott, who confidently declared, "I'll go to war with him any day, anywhere, anyhow."
This vote of confidence from the team's leader should bolster Hoffman's self-belief and motivate him to perform at his best during Sunday's preseason opener.
QB Cooper Rush
For Cooper Rush, the 2024 preseason serves as a crucial reminder of his value and dependability.
Despite the acquisition of Trey Lance, Rush remains a vital part of the Cowboys' quarterback room. His experience, familiarity with the system, and proven ability to step up when called upon make him an invaluable asset.
The preseason games offer Rush a chance to reaffirm his capabilities and demonstrate his continued readiness to lead the offense if needed. It's an opportunity to remind everyone of his poise under pressure, his accurate throws, and his knack for making smart decisions.
RB Hunter Luepke
After making his mark primarily on special teams in his rookie season, Hunter Luepke is proving his versatility in this year's training camp. He's showcasing a wider range of skills, taking on the traditional fullback responsibilities with gusto, stepping up as the lead back on handoffs, demonstrating his ability to pick up blitzes, and even snagging passes alongside Dak Prescott.
His presence has even been felt amongst the tight ends, hinting at a truly multi-faceted role in the upcoming season.
MORE: Hunter Luepke making huge impression on Mike McCarthy
The preseason games present an exciting opportunity to witness this transformation in action. Fans can anticipate seeing Luepke's diverse skill set on full display - whether he's protecting the quarterback, making catches, or powering through the defensive line for rushing attempts.
Luepke's performances in these games will be key in determining just how impactful his expanded role can be for the Cowboys in the regular season, potentially adding a dynamic new dimension to the team's offense.
LB Damone Clark
Damone Clark's moment has arrived. After waiting in the wings behind Leighton Vander Esch, the departure of the veteran linebacker has paved the way for Clark to step into a full-time starting role.
The third-year linebacker flashed his potential last season, showcasing his sideline-to-sideline speed, powerful tackling, and nose for the football.
MORE: Cowboys' Damone Clark impressing in camp; mentored by team legends
Now, with the keys to the defense firmly in his grasp, all eyes will be on Clark to see if he can elevate his game and become a leader for the Cowboys' linebacker corps.
This preseason game against the Rams serves as a crucial proving ground, a chance for Clark to demonstrate his command of the defense and his ability to make game-changing plays. His performance will undoubtedly be a major storyline throughout the preseason and beyond, as the Cowboys look to solidify their defensive identity for the 2024 season.
DT Mazi Smith
The upcoming 2024 preseason carries a significant weight of expectation for Mazi Smith, the Cowboys' first-round selection in the previous year's draft.
After a rookie season that failed to meet the high hopes associated with his draft status, coupled with the current lack of depth along the Cowboys' interior defensive line, Smith finds himself under intense scrutiny.
This preseason presents a crucial opportunity for him to showcase the strides he has made during the offseason. The coaching staff, fans, and analysts alike will be keenly observing his performance, eager to see if he can evolve into the disruptive force the Cowboys envisioned when they drafted him.
MORE: Mazi Smith coming into his own at Dallas Cowboys training camp
Smith's preseason showing will not only influence his role in the upcoming season but could also shape the narrative surrounding his early career trajectory.
A strong performance could instill confidence in his development and alleviate concerns about the team's interior defensive line depth, whereas a lackluster showing might raise further questions about his ability to fulfill his first-round potential. The stakes are high, and the spotlight is firmly fixed on Mazi Smith as he enters the 2024 preseason.
QB Trey Lance
The spotlight in this Cowboys preseason matchup undoubtedly shines brightest on quarterback Trey Lance. After being acquired from the 49ers before the 2023 season, Lance found himself relegated to the third-string role and was inactive for every game.
Now with a full offseason under his belt, the 4th year signal caller who initially entered the league as the number three pick with the 49ers will have an opportunity to showcase to the coaches he can be the back up to Dak Prescott.
MORE: NFL writer thinks Trey Lance can excel if Cowboys are willing to adapt
Lance's athleticism and arm strength have always been evident, but this preseason will be about demonstrating improved decision-making and command of the offense.
If the former North Dakota State Bison legend shines, it could ignite a bigger discussion in the QB2 battle in Dallas between Lance and Cooper Rush.
Only time will tell, but this is Lance's chance to prove the Cowboys made the right call in acquiring him.
