Cowboys vs. Lions Week 6: Dallas will have a major hole in middle of defense
After dropping their first two home games of the year, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions. Getting the win was never going to be easy given the talent Detroit possesses, as well as the extra motivation from the way Dallas pulled off the win over the Lions last year.
However, it's become an even tougher task for the home team since they will be without several key defenders. Micah Parsons was already ruled out of the game and as much as his absence will be felt, there's going to be a hole in the middle of the defense that could be just as troublesome.
Eric Kendricks, the middle linebacker who signed as a free agent this offseason, won't be able to suit up after not practicing all week.
The veteran has been dealing with a calf and shoulder injury following their win over Pittsburgh.
Kendricks has been a solid addition with 52 tackles, two sacks, two pass defenses, a forced fumble, and one interception through five games. He's also invaluable when it comes to communication, especially given his experience working with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
The most experienced linebacker in his absence will be Damone Clark. They'll still lean heavily on DeMarvion Overshown and rookie Marist Liufau, but the absence of the veteran will be felt.
