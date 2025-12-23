Cowboys' roster malpractice highlighted by NFC Pro Bowl Games honorees
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has had a brutal 2025-26 campaign as the team sputtered at the end of the regular season and fell short of reaching the NFL playoffs. Dallas' defense has struggled to generate any pressure throughout the year, which has led to only 11 forced turnovers, the third-fewest in the league.
On Tuesday, the Pro Bowl Games rosters were released, and the NFC squad is a harsh reminder of what the team let go during the offseason.
Out of the three NFC defensive ends to earn Pro Bowl nods, two were former Cowboys stars. Green Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons, who was traded before the start of the regular season, and Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who bolted in free agency, are the two players who have had major impacts with their new teams.
MORE: 5 Cowboys stars earn Pro Bowl honors despite team's disappointing campaign
Dallas' only Pro Bowl defender, meanwhile, is Quinnen Williams, who was acquired at the trade deadline.
Parsons and Lawrence's continued success, while the Cowboys fail to get anything done on defense, is a harsh reminder of how the front office has mismanaged roster building. Parsons and Lawrence have combined for 17.5 sacks this season, while the Cowboys' defense has combined for 29.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers
The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.
This season's NFC squad will be by legendary 49ers wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who serves as the honorary head coach.
A full look at the NFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games can be seen below, with Cowboys players highlighted in bold.
MORE: Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history
NFC roster for 2026 Pro Bowl Games
Offense
- Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks; Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys; Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
- Wide Receiver: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- Offensive Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers; Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Offensive Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears
- Center: Drew Dalman, Chicago Bears; Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
MORE: Cowboys' defense called out for one major failure during 2025 season
Defense
- Defensive End: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks; Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers
- Interior Lineman: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles; Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks, Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys
- Outside Linebacker: Brian Burns, New York Giants, Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams; Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams
- Inside Linebacker: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles; Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Cornerback: Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
- Free Safety: Kevin Byard III, Chicago Bears; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Strong Safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey makes NFL history with latest Pro Bowl honor
Special Teams
- Long-Snapper: Jon Weeks, San Francisco 49ers
- Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Punter: Tress Way, Washington Commanders
- Return Specialist: Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
- Special-Teamer: Luke Gifford, San Francisco 49ers
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB
New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster
Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history
Dak Prescott receives respectable Week 16 grade despite fading late
Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez