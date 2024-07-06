Dak Prescott has multiple Cowboys all-time passing record in his sights
Dak Prescott enters 2024 without any security beyond this year. The Dallas Cowboys are again playing hardball in contract negotiations despite continued production from their star quarterback.
Prescott has led them to a record of 73-41 in the regular season, and while his lack of playoff success is a constant talking point, he typically has his team in contention.
With eight seasons under his belt, he also has some impressive numbers. He has 29,459 yards for his career with 202 touchdowns and 74 interceptions. That's enough for him to be third in passing yardage behind Troy Aikman (32,942) and Tony Romo (34,183). He's second in touchdowns behind Romo, who has 248.
Needing 46 touchdowns to catch Romo makes catching him a long shot for 2024. Prescott's career-high in touchdowns came in 2021 when he had 37. He put up 36 this past season, so he's likely to come close to Romo, but he needs to be on the roster in 2025 to threaten his mark realistically.
Passing yardage is a different story. He's currently just 3,483 yards behind Aikman. With a career average of 258.4 yards per game, he could pass that in 14 starts. If he plays to the top of his potential, he could also threaten Romo, who has a lead of 4,724 yards.
While such yardage isn't typical, Prescott can hit that number. He proved that with his career-high for a single season in 2019 when he had 4,902 yards — one yard shy of Romo's single-season record.
Dallas is predicted to eventually re-sign Prescott, and if they do, he will put himself at No. 1 overall in every major passing category in franchise history. As impressive as that is, he will never get the respect he deserves unless the Cowboys win it all.
That's how this position is ultimately judged.
