Dak deal unlikely before 2024 season; Jerry Jones downplays urgency
Dak Prescott is the next man up in contract talks for the Dallas Cowboys after star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb inked his record-setting deal this week.
Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract and is willing to bet on himself which could ultimately cost Dallas in the long run -- especially with owner Jerry Jones' lackadaisical approach.
Jones, as he did with Lamb, is playing things slow and showed no urgency when discussing a new deal for the franchise quarterback.
MORE: Will Dak Prescott betting on himself cost the Cowboys the house?
While he admitted he would like to have Prescott in 2025 and beyond, Jones said there is no need to get a deal done before the season.
"We don’t need to get this done before the season," Jones said, via AllDLLS.com. "We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season.
"But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond]. But all I’m gonna say is this: it’s not done yet."
MORE: CeeDee Lamb voices support for Dak Prescott amid contract speculation
So Jerry wants Dak to be the team's long-term quarterback, he just doesn't want to write a check now.
As we've seen with Lamb, the longer you wait to get a deal done, the higher the price tag gets. And with Prescott set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, a bidding war would take place on the open market which could spell bad news for the 'Boys.
It's a dangerous game Jerry Jones is playing... again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Did They Get It Right? 4 biggest takeaways from Cowboys' 53-man roster
We Talkin’ Bout Practice: 7 players the Cowboys need to sign to the practice squad
Reinforcements: 4 players Cowboys should attempt to claim on waivers