Will Dak Prescott betting on himself cost the Cowboys the house?
The Dallas Cowboys can check off one of the biggest preseason priorities after signing star receiver CeeDee Lamb to a new four-year, $136 million deal.
Now, the franchise will be putting its financial focus on quarterback Dak Prescott.
However, for Prescott, the waiting game could be exactly what the franchise quarterback wants.
On Wednesday morning, the Get Up crew discussed when fans could see news on Prescott inking a new contract. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick believes that fans will hear the news when Prescott is ready to make the deal.
Riddick believes Prescott holds all the cards in this situation and that the quarterback is betting on himself this upcoming season.
This is a bold move, but one that isn't that far of a stretch for a quarterback who played like a top-five player in 2023.
Prescott is a franchise quarterback, and the Cowboys have a lot of future decisions that need to be determined, like extending Micah Parsons.
However, letting Prescott play himself into the contract he wants could be just enough for the organization to let him walk next year. 2024 will be make or break for the Cowboys quarterback, and they may be just the way he likes it.
