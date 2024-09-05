Dak Prescott disrespect grows larger with recent quarterback rankings
The Dallas Cowboys have had one constant the franchise has been able to count on for nearly the last decade. Quarterback Dak Prescott has proved to be a top-ten quarterback during his tenure with the franchise, last season being the year that Prescott proved he is one of the best in the game.
However, it seems the rest of the league may not be so high on the Cowboys QB.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently asked folks around the league who they believe the best quarterbacks are.
To no surprise, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed first on the list, with other familiar names like Lamar Jackson high. However, Prescott's ranking may surprise you.
According to coaches, GMs, and executives around the league, Prescott will be the eleventh-best quarterback in the NFL at season's end.
Those who talked to Breer about Prescott believe the Cowboys QB gets more heat than he deserves. Here's what one anonymous member of the league had to say:
The guy gets the least help in terms of scheme in the league, and he’s asked to do a lot.- Anonymous
It feels that those around the league know Prescott has talent. However, his current home may not be showing off the best of his abilities. That quote will surely not come back to haunt the Cowboys in contract negotiations, right?
