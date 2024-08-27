Robert Griffin III defends Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
The old saying goes, "Everything is bigger in Texas." This means that if you're the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes are on you at all times.
Playing the most important position on the field for the franchise comes with a pressure that most other quarterbacks don't have to deal with.
And any mistake is scrutinized by every media outlet in the country.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives update on Cowboys contract ‘conversations’
For one media member and former NFC East quarterback, Prescott proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season.
RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys sat down with Robert Griffin III. Griffin was recently let go at ESPN, a move that shocked everyone. Being the positive person he is, Griffin has continued making the media rounds and took some time to discuss the Cowboys.
In the conversation, Griffin gave his thoughts on what type of quarterback Prescott was for the Cowboys last season.
Anyone who tells you he [Dak Prescott] wasn't a top-five quarterback last year is simply holding a grudge against him.- Robert Griffin III
Griffin isn't the only one who feels this way. ESPN recently revealed in an anonymous poll of 103 current NFL players that Prescott is known as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league. Cowboys fans and Prescott haters will miss the days of number 4 being under center when the inevitable comes.
For now, the Cowboys quarterback has proven he is one of the best currently in the game.
