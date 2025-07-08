Dak Prescott: George Pickens gets ‘separation even when he’s not getting the ball’
George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason in a move that should benefit him as much as the franchise.
After spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he primarily worked with Kenny Pickett, Pickens should thrive with Dak Prescott throwing him the ball. The Dallas offense should also receive a boost after spending the past two seasons searching for a WR2 to play opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Of course, the key will be getting Prescott and Pickens on the same page, which won’t be hard according to Prescott. While speaking to the media at his annual youth ProCamp, Prescott praised Pickens’ ability to get open, saying that will help them limit their learning curve with one another.
”Not long, as I said having done this with trades before with Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks we'll turn on that guy's tape he is getting separation. He’s got separation even when he’s not getting the ball at times. And when he doesn't have separation, he’s still making the catch.”
Prescott reinforced how easy he believes it will be working with Pickens, saying all he has to do is get the ball near him and he can make the play.
Pickens has proven capable of making big plays, and his ability to work with Pickett, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson throughout his career gives credibility to Prescott’s claim that they’ll be in unison quickly.
