Dak Prescott: George Pickens gets ‘separation even when he’s not getting the ball’

Dak Prescott says it won’t take long for him and George Pickens to get on the same page.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens celebrates after making a catch against the Washington Commanders.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens celebrates after making a catch against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason in a move that should benefit him as much as the franchise.

After spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he primarily worked with Kenny Pickett, Pickens should thrive with Dak Prescott throwing him the ball. The Dallas offense should also receive a boost after spending the past two seasons searching for a WR2 to play opposite CeeDee Lamb.

Of course, the key will be getting Prescott and Pickens on the same page, which won’t be hard according to Prescott. While speaking to the media at his annual youth ProCamp, Prescott praised Pickens’ ability to get open, saying that will help them limit their learning curve with one another.

”Not long, as I said having done this with trades before with Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks we'll turn on that guy's tape he is getting separation. He’s got separation even when he’s not getting the ball at times. And when he doesn't have separation, he’s still making the catch.”

Prescott reinforced how easy he believes it will be working with Pickens, saying all he has to do is get the ball near him and he can make the play.

Pickens has proven capable of making big plays, and his ability to work with Pickett, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson throughout his career gives credibility to Prescott’s claim that they’ll be in unison quickly.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens runs after a catch past Kansas City Chiefs CB Joshua Williams.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

