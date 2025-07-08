Cowboys' offensive weapons receive 'step back' in latest preseason rankings
The Dallas Cowboys should be looking at the 2025 season as a season to prove that 2024 will not define the future of the franchise.
Injuries played a massive role in the team's failure to meet expectations last season. However, the hope this offseason is that they will be relatively healthy rolling into the regular season.
RELATED: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Option one at tight end
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently ranked every team's offensive weapons heading into the 2025 season, and has the Cowboys as the 11th best unit in the league.
"Last season was a step backward for CeeDee Lamb, but it seems reasonable to chalk up some of his decline to Dak Prescott's injuries. Even in what felt like a down year before a shoulder injury led the Cowboys to wave the white flag, he ranked 17th among wide receivers in yards per route run. Working so often out of the slot, he benefits from having a quarterback with elite accuracy and a willingness to put the ball into tight spaces like Prescott; he might be a little more susceptible to a change under center than Justin Jefferson orJa'Marr Chase would, which represents a very tiny tier gap at the top of the wide receiver food chain," wrote Barnwell
There's so much potential in this Cowboys offense. However, a lot of it will rely on the health of their quarterback.
