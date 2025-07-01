Meet KayDianna Garza: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Netflix dropped season 2 of the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries on June 18, 2025, giving another behind-the-scenes look at the most iconic cheerleading squad in the NFL.
One of the stars of season 2 was fourth-year veteran KayDianna Garza, who had an eventful storyline.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
Garza became the team leader after DCC veteran Chandi Dayle stepped down from the role for breaking a team rule on a trip to the Bahamas.
She was later suspended for mentioning the incident on social media.
Despite the controversy, The Woodlands, Texas, native quickly became a fan favorite, and fans have been eager to learn more. Let's take a look at what we know about Garza.
MORE: Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
TCU alum and captain
Garza, who works in public relations and is a dance instructor, attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. During her time at the school, she spent four years as a member of the TCU Showgirls.
During her final two years with the Showgirls, Garza served as the team captain.
In her DCC bio, Garza said, "I have been dancing ever since I was 2 years old! For 12 years I was a studio dancer, during my senior year I am blessed to say that my studio, Dance Dynamics, became 3x Worlds champions!"
MORE: Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Stepped away from role with DCC after season
Following the season, KayDianna shared a statement on social media to announce that she would be stepping away from the team.
"After prayerful consideration, I have made the decision to step away from my role with the Dallas Cowboys organization," she wrote. "While this was not the ending I had envisioned, it is one I felt led to make for myself, in full faith and peace.
"Though this door has closed, I trust fully in god's plan and the new doors he is preparing to open. I do not view this as a setback, but as a divine setup for what's next. He is not finished with me yet, and I am stepping forward with expectation and joy for all he has in store."
You can learn more about KayDianna and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
The Dallas Cowboys and Netflix have teamed up for several shows in the coming months, including one sharing the story of Jerry Jones and the 1990s dynasty titled America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer
Dallas Cowboys hit with extreme disrespect in NFL playoff odds
Cowboys fans will pull hair out over one projected roster decision
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc