Joe Milton III forming bond with Dallas Cowboys fan favorite wide receiver

New Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton III was seen working out with one of the fan base’s favorite wide receivers.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Joe Milton III joined the Dallas Cowboys this offseason following a trade with the New England Patriots.

Milton was added to replace Cooper Rush, their former backup who left in free agency. While Milton doesn’t have the experience Rush provided, he gives them a quarterback with a stronger arm and much more athleticism.

Milton won’t be pushing Dak Prescott for the starting job, but he still gives them some firepower they can turn to should Prescott suffer another injury. Milton will also provide sparks during the preseason.

With Prescott unlikely to play in the preseason, it’s going to be the ‘Joe Milton Show’, and the second-year quarterback is already doing his part to ensure he has success. A recent video showed Milton honing his craft, and it was later revealed he was working with wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

A seventh-round pick in 2023 out of South Carolina, Brooks has 18 receptions for 241 yards with one touchdown in two seasons. Despite the modest numbers, he’s been a fan-favorite, due in large part to his work in the preseason.

Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As he looks to make the team for a third year in a row, he’s wisely working with the quarterback who will be throwing him the ball in the preseason. It’s just as beneficial for Milton, who will want to do all he can to prove he’s a future starter in the league.

Becoming as comfortable as possible with the receivers he will work with in the preseason will help him in that endeavor.


Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

