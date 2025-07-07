Joe Milton III forming bond with Dallas Cowboys fan favorite wide receiver
Joe Milton III joined the Dallas Cowboys this offseason following a trade with the New England Patriots.
Milton was added to replace Cooper Rush, their former backup who left in free agency. While Milton doesn’t have the experience Rush provided, he gives them a quarterback with a stronger arm and much more athleticism.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys offensive line projected to struggle in 2025
Milton won’t be pushing Dak Prescott for the starting job, but he still gives them some firepower they can turn to should Prescott suffer another injury. Milton will also provide sparks during the preseason.
With Prescott unlikely to play in the preseason, it’s going to be the ‘Joe Milton Show’, and the second-year quarterback is already doing his part to ensure he has success. A recent video showed Milton honing his craft, and it was later revealed he was working with wide receiver Jalen Brooks.
A seventh-round pick in 2023 out of South Carolina, Brooks has 18 receptions for 241 yards with one touchdown in two seasons. Despite the modest numbers, he’s been a fan-favorite, due in large part to his work in the preseason.
As he looks to make the team for a third year in a row, he’s wisely working with the quarterback who will be throwing him the ball in the preseason. It’s just as beneficial for Milton, who will want to do all he can to prove he’s a future starter in the league.
Becoming as comfortable as possible with the receivers he will work with in the preseason will help him in that endeavor.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix