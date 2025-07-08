Dak Prescott gives health update heading into 2025 training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are a great example of how much can change in just one calendar year. Last offseason, the franchise made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league, just hours before their Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The 2024 offseason was filled with hope that became a nightmare, as injuries piled up on the Cowboys' sidelines, costing the team a potential great year.
Now, 2025 is the year that could become a revenge tour for a franchise that has been pushed to the side after a disappointing 2024.
One of the biggest reasons for the downfall of 2024 was the hamstring injury to Prescott. Once Prescott went down, any chance of the team making the postseason was crushed.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys' starting quarterback spoke with the media during his annual football camp and delivered some positive news on the injury front.
Prescott revealed that he is fully healthy heading into the team's training camp. However, there will be one more checkup with the team doctors before it is officially official.
The Cowboys' success starts and stops with Prescott. The leader of the Dallas offense knows how important he is to the unit, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field. This is an important season for Prescott's legacy and how the front office sees the future.
