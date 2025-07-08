Insider reveals ugly truth about Dallas Cowboys' breakout weapon
The Dallas Cowboys were preparing to enter the 2025 NFL season with CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert as their top two wide receivers once again, but shortly after the draft, the Cowboys swung a trade for George Pickens, completing altering the fate of their receiving corps.
Now, the Lamb-Pickens duo is widely regarded as one of the most lethal-looking duos in football, and Tolbert has been relegated to the role of No. 3 receiver after somewhat of a breakout year in 2024.
However, Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus apparently doesn't feel the team thinks too much of Tolbert, which is why Dallas went out and landed Pickens to begin with.
"If Tolbert was a consistent player, you think (the Cowboys) would've went and got Pickens?" Broaddus said on his show with Voch Lombardi. "Consistent when I mean, play after play, down after down, game after game, that kind of thing."
Tolbert hauled in 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns last season, representing what was, by far, the most productive campaign of his professional career.
That being said, you typically want more from your No. 2 receiver, so perhaps Tolbert really is best-suited in the No. 3 role.
The former third-round pick is heading into the final year of his contract, so he definitely has a lot to prove in 2025. Plus, with Pickens slated to hit free agency next March, as well, Tolbert has a brilliant opportunity to show Dallas that he can ultimately supplant Pickens as the secondary option if Pickens decides to walk.
Either way, the Cowboys certainly can't complain about having Tolbert as their tertiary receiver going into the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc