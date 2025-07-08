Cowboys Country

Cowboys have major question to answer this offseason with offensive line

The Dallas Cowboys have a major question to answer this offseason with their recent free-agent offensive lineman signing.

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones enters the field to take on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league.

So naturally, it would make sense for the front office to create one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and they have been attacking that accordingly.

In the past two NFL Drafts, the Cowboys have selected an offensive lineman with their first round selection.

The team also brought in veteran lineman Robert Jones this offseason; however, could Jones see himself on the way out before he ever plays a game for the franchise?

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones and offensive tackle Patrick Paul in pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire recently broke down whether or not Jones could be on the Week 1 roster in September.

"Now, Jones is in competition to be a game-day active backup, with outside training camp competition from fellow free agent signings Saahdiq Charles and Hakeem Adeniji, neither of whom played in 2024. Jones' age indicates his best days are ahead of him, as do his small-school background and the general notion that it takes a while for a mid-tier UDFA to acclimate himself to the league before he can reach his full potential," wrote Drummond.

Jones will be looking for a starting role, but it would be better for the Cowboys if Tyler Booker is the player they expect him to be in his first season. Booker starting can only mean great things in this situation.

