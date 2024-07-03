Dak Prescott injury rumor claims Cowboys star 'not 100%', had MRI
The Dallas Cowboys are a few weeks away from the start of training camp in Oxnard, California. It's the "slow period" of the offseason as we wait for teams to get back onto the field, but with the Cowboys, there is never a shortage of drama.
The latest twist of the Cowboys offseason centers around star quarterback Dak Prescott. No, it has nothing to do with his contract.
According to pro sports bettor Steve Fezzik, unconfirmed rumors about Prescott's health are circulating. Fezzik claimed on The Ross Tucker Podcast there is buzz that Prescott is "not 100 percent." He also claims that the signal-caller underwent an MRI.
"News is, he’s not 100%, and they’ve been betting against the Cowboys the last three days," Fezzik said regarding the over/under on the Cowboys' win total dropping.
"There’s rumors that he had an MRI. That’s unconfirmed, but that’s the rumors that I’m hearing."
The Cowboys win total is now down to 10 games.
If that is genuinely the buzz going around, it makes sense that pro bettors are hammering the under and dropping the line for Dallas' win total. However, there has been very little buzz about such a rumor outside of this little podcast nugget, so take everything with a grain of salt.
Athlon Sports reports a team insider said, "Don't waste your time'' on the "non-story."
For now, the rumor is just that. A podcast soundbite that will generate some discussion until players are actually on the field for training camp. That time can't come soon enough.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
