LOOK: Dak Prescott spotted in walking boot amid injury rumors
Maybe there was something to those Dak Prescott injury rumors after all.
Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback was "not 100 percent" and underwent an MRI. The rumors were brought to light by pro sports bettor Steve Fezzik.
The reports were initially downplayed, but now there is some cause for concern.
Photos surfaced on social media on the Fourth of July, showing Prescott on vaccation in Cabo wearing a walking boot. The boot was on his right ankle, the same ankle he injured in 2020.
“Dak Prescott was in Los Cabos this weekend,” the post reads. “In the pool, he walked normally, but this photo … shows that he has an injury to his right ankle!”
Prescott suffered a gruesome right ankle injury against the New York Giants during the 2020 NFL season. Prescott suffered a dislocation and compound fracture, and it took nearly a year to recover fully.
He also suffered a right calf strain in the 2021 season that forced him to miss a game.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
We will learn more about the extent of any injury then. For now, let's hope it's something minor for Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract.
