The Dallas Cowboys have officially kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, as we prepare for an unpredictable 2024 campaign.
There are plenty of questions surrounding the team after a lack of moves made in the offseason and major stars who are still not under contract, but Cowboys Nation is ready to see how it will all play out.
In anticipation of the season, the Cowboys released a handful of new phone wallpapers that will allow you to proudly show off your fan pride.
You can pick your favorite below.
Now, when will the team be taking the field in 2024?
Here is a full look at the full schedule for the upcoming NFL season.
- Week 1: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 4: at New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 11: vs. Houston Texans, Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Week 12: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)*
- Week 15: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5
*Games subject to change; Week 18 games TBD
Are you ready?
