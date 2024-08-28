Dallas Cowboys 2024 practice squad roster
The Dallas Cowboys are back at The Star to begin preparations for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season which will take the team to The Land where they will face off against the Cleveland Browns.
Ahead of the season opener, it's been a busy week full of major decisions for the team, whittling the roster down to 53 men on Tuesday.
Once the 53-man roster was officially set, it was time to see who will make up the practice squad for 2024.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season
The Cowboys were not awarded any players on waivers, but they managed to fill the initial practice squad with training camp and preseason standouts like Jalen Cropper, Princeton Fant, Kemon Hall, and Malik Davis.
Dallas is also set to add four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to the practice squad, though that move has yet to officially be announced.
Who else was brought back?
A full look at the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 practice squad roster can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Practice Squad Roster
Running Back
- Dalvin Cook, RB
- Malik Davis, RB
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Cropper, WR
- Kelvin Harmon, WR
Tight End
Offensive Line
- Josh Ball, OL
- Dakoda Shepley, OL
Defensive Line
- Denzel Daxon, DL (IPP)
- Carl Lawson, DL
Linebacker
- Darrius Harris, LB
- Brock Mogensen, LB
- Nick Vigil, LB
Defensive Back
- Josh Butler, DB
- Kemon Hall, DB
- Emany Johnson, DB
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Did They Get It Right? 4 biggest takeaways from Cowboys' 53-man roster
We Talkin’ Bout Practice: 7 players the Cowboys need to sign to the practice squad
Reinforcements: 4 players Cowboys should attempt to claim on waivers