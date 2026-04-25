Cowboys Must Call Dolphins For All-Pro LB Trade After Miami's 2026 Draft Haul

The Dallas Cowboys spent a majority of the team's draft capital addressing defensive needs throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, but if we learned anything from Jerry Jones and the front office last season, it's that the phone calls don't stop after Mr. Irrelevant is announced on Saturday night.

One team the Cowboys must immediately call is the Miami Dolphins, who selected All-American linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and versatile safety Kyle Louis during the draft.

With some extra young talent on the roster, the team could potentially have more interest in trading All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who was a player linked to the Cowboys throughout free agency.

Dallas explored all avenues to land a veteran linebacker leading up to the draft before settling on sending a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Dee Winters, but the team made it clear that they may not be done making moves yet.

Brooks could be a perfect post-draft addition who would make an immediate impact in 2026, much like George Pickens did for the Cowboys' offense a season ago.

Dallas Must Reignite Jordyn Brooks Trade Talks With Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Before the draft, the Cowboys reportedly reached out to the Dolphins about Brooks, but the price tag was ultimately too high. Now that the team has re-tooled its defense, it would be the perfect time to see if they are interested in reconsidering or whether the asking price has changed.

Brooks recorded 183 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks last season in Miami, and a move to Dallas would be a great opportunity for the linebacker to make a return to Texas for the next chapter of his career.

He was born in Dallas and played high school football in Houston, becoming a three-star recruit before committing to Texas Tech.

During his time at Texas Tech, Brooks earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, before making the move to Miami in 2024. Throughout his professional career, Brooks is a two-time NFL solo tackles leader.

There is no denying Brooks has a nose for the ball, so if the Cowboys could land him for a future Day 2 or Day 3 pick, it would be a no-brainer move for the front office to continue its defensive rebuild. With Brooks, Barham, and Winters added to a unit that includes DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys linebacking corps would take a major step forward next season and into the future.

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