Cowboys' Instant 2026 NFL Draft Grade For LT Overton Pick

Defense has been the focus for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2026 NFL draft.

After taking Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Jaishawn Barham, the Cowboys took a brief detour to start the fourth round. At No. 112 overall, they brought in Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

From there, it's again back to the defensive rebuild. At No. 114, they took a promising cornerback out of Florida in Devin Moore. With their third and final pick in the fourth, they added some power to the defensive line with Alabama's LT Overton at No. 137 overall.

Instant Grade for LT Overton selection: B+

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overton is an interesting prospect for Dallas. He played all over the defensive line with the Crimson Tide, but is likely going to be a 5-tech defensive end for Christian Parker.

At the NFL Combine, he was measured at 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, which might be a little thin for that role. As Nick Harris said, however, he was up to 287 pounds at his Pro Day and still ran a 4.87. Harris believes the 4i or 5-tech would be his role, especially if he can stick to this weight.

Parker said his defense would be multiple, but they are expected to utilize the 3-4. Adding Overton gives them another big body to play on the end, joining offseason pickup Jonathan Bullard. Overton, who had 84 tackles and nine sacks in two seasons at Alabama, is a Texas native who began his collegiate career at Texas A&M. He returns to his home state and could carve out a niche role in Dallas.

Kyle Louis, who went one pick later, would have been a flashier selection, but Overton fits what they need and was the smarter selection.

What the scouts are saying about LT Overton

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein points out that Overton plays with a "rugged demeanor" and knows how to clog the gaps. He doesn't see Overton as an explosive player, but is impressed with his power.

"Overton is a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor. He has long arms and plays with the anchor/leverage that helps him secure his gap. However, he rarely gains early positional advantages and isn’t going to be a gap-shooter," Zierlein wrote.

"He lacks range in pursuit and won’t threaten tackles to the corner with his get-off as an edge rusher. Overton’s play strength and leverage create power on the edge, but power won’t trump production."

Overton isn't a player who will fill the stat sheet, but he's someone who does his job and won't make many mistakes.

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