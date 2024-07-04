Happy Fourth of July from the Dallas Cowboys, America's Team
The Fourth of July is as American as it gets. Cold beer, a grill, relaxation with friends and family, and the thrill of fireworks to round out the day. We celebrate freedom and the birth of the United States.
And while we are saying happy birthday to America, we also have to acknowledge one of its greatest creations: the Dallas Cowboys, America's Team.
The Cowboys are celebrating the Fourth of July like the rest of us in Cowboys Nation as we gear up for the start of training camp, so let's check out how they wished the loyal fan base a happy holiday.
Happy Fourth of July from America's Sweethearts
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, also known as America's Sweethearts, stole the heart of the nation thanks to the Netflix docuseries, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
The docuseries shows what it takes to be a member of the iconic DCC, and the tough times that the women deal with to make the squad. The show has become a fixture in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows throughout the final weeks of June.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
The Cowboys wish you a happy Independence Day
Now, THAT is a poster.
Anytime the Cowboys break out a graphic with a retro look, it is a big hit. This one is simple and to the point. America, F' yeah!
Home of America's Team
Jerry's World had to get in on the fun with an incredible graphic that brings everything you think of when you imagine the Dallas Cowboys to life in animated form.
Well done!
We wish you all a Happy Fourth of July, and the friends, family, and food do you well. In only a few weeks, we will all get to come together as Cowboys Nation and celebrate the start of training camp.
