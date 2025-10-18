Cowboys' best NFL draft fits include 'complete' Ohio State star linebacker
The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 24 hours away from a showdown with the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season, but to hold everyone over, we have a full Saturday of marquee college football matchups.
For fans who love to follow the NFL draft and potential prospects all year long, the Ohio State Buckeyes should be a team that Cowboys Nation keeps its eyes on.
From defensive back Caleb Downs to wide receiver Carnell Tate, there are a number of Buckeyes who will hear their names called early next spring. With the Cowboys owning two first-round picks, there's a strong chance a Buckeye could be the pick.
MORE: New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
While Downs is an intriguing prospect because of his versatility, there may be no better fit for Dallas than Ohio State star linebacker Arvell Reese.
A recent article from Bleacher Report pinpointed Reese as the best fit for Dallas out of this year's crop of linebacker prospects. Considering how poor and inconsistent the Cowboys' linebacker corps has been through the first six weeks of the season, he is certainly someone to keep an eye on.
But will Reese be available when Dallas is on the board? That would be the biggest question. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Reese ranked No. 4 on his latest Big Board
MORE: Cowboys linked to ballhawk CB ahead of 2025 NFL trade deadline
"This is a complete football player. Reese jumps off the Ohio State tape, playing the game like a veteran. I see natural instincts at the linebacker position that allow him to make plays most guys just can't make, and he has the burst to get home when turned loose as a pass rusher," Kiper wrote. "Reese has been a big riser in this class."
Through six games with the Buckeyes this season, Reese has recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, three run stops, and two pass breakups. He truly can do it all.
Reese and the top-ranked Buckeyes will be in action on Saturday afternoon when they make the trip to Camp Randall Stadium for a meeting with the Wisconsin Badgers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview
Cowboys' final Week 7 injury report officially gives greenlight to CeeDee Lamb, Turpin
5 potential Cowboys targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline
Top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football must-starts in Week 7 vs. Commanders
New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie