Cowboys linked to ballhawk CB ahead of 2025 NFL trade deadline
Through the first six games of the season, the Dallas Cowboys have had major issues in pass coverage.
They're last in the NFL with 1,617 yards surrendered, and there's no indication that things will get better. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus says nothing is off the table, and had the team working on more man-technique this week, but the Cowboys might need to bring in more help to truly address the concerns.
MORE: Cowboys 'very serious' about making roster better ahead of NFL trade deadline
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says the Cowboys are a potential landing spot for Riq Woolen, who tied for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2022 during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. Despite his success, Woolen is believed to be on the block due to his expiring contract, coupled with the talent in the Seattle secondary.
Knox says any team with a need in their defensive backfield should be interested in Woolen.
"Woolen is an impending free agent and missed Week 6 with a concussion. However, he's also a starter who should interest just about any team with a need for help in the secondary."
Draft compensation could be the holdup for Dallas Cowboys
The concern for Dallas might be draft compensation. Knox believes a third-round pick would be enough to get Seattle to make a move, but the Cowboys already traded their 2026 third-round selection for wide receiver George Pickens.
MORE: 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 7 clash with Commanders
Sending a second-round pick might be too pricey for the Cowboys, but a fourth-rounder might not be enough for Seattle. It also makes little sense for the Seahawks to take 2027 draft capital when there's bound to be teams ready to give up something in 2026 for the 6-foot-4 cornerback.
That said, it's not a bad idea for Dallas to pick up the phone and see if something could be worked out. Woolen won't fix all their defensive issues, but he could vastly improve their secondary.
