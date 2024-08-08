Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 31: Roy Williams
Dallas Cowboys fans are another day closer to the start of the regular season. 31 days separate Cowboys nation from a table full of wings and being irrationally angry at every mistake.
Before we get there, it's time to take a look back at the best player ever to wear the number 31 for the beloved Cowboys.
Roy Williams - DB
Being a physical athlete in the secondary is the dream of every defensive coordinator. The Cowboys got just that when they selected Roy Williams in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.
Williams spent seven seasons in Dallas as a mainstay at the safety position. During his time in Dallas, Williams earned 5 Pro Bowl selections and was selected first team All-Pro in 2003.
In 2003, Williams would finish third in Defensive Player of The Year voting, behind Richard Seymour and Ray Lewis.
Williams will forever be known as a legend in Dallas. So, when the name Roy Williams comes up in conversations, trust me, it isn't about the receiver. Safety Roy Williams was a household name and a no-brainer selection to be the player that best represents the number 31 for the Cowboys.
Today, we celebrate the pride of Oklahoma and a Cowboys legend.
