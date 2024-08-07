3 things to watch during Thursday's Cowboys-Rams joint practice
The Dallas Cowboys will finally get to put their hands on another team when they meet up with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 8.
Getting the chance to pop the pads of someone who isn't your teammate is always a welcomed moment for the players and fans in the midst of training camp.
Dallas has a lot of places where they can grow as a team and now is the chance to prove that.
Here are three things to watch when joint practice and scrimmate with the Rams begins.
3. Offensive line battles
The Cowboys have had a lot of change at the offensive line, and the first official depth chart for scrimmage with the Rams leaves a lot to be desired. Keep in mind it is still early, however, rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe are currently second string. It's nothing to be worried about in August, but Guyton and Beebe getting a chance against different competition could show just how talented the rookies currently are.
MORE: 6 shocking notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
2. Deuce Vaughn will have something to prove
The first released depth chart also shows that running back Deuce Vaughn will have a lot to prove in the coming weeks.
The backfield is waiting for someone to stake their claim, while Vaughn's chances of being a special team weapon have shrunk with the likes of KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Cooper, and Rico Dowdle standing in front of him.
Vaughn is fighting for a job, and what better way to prove you belong than to shine against the Rams?
MORE: Deuce Vaughn discusses Cowboys' surprising "explosiveness" in the backfield
1. Creating chemistry with Dak
With CeeDee Lamb sitting out until his contract situation is figured out, the rest of the Cowboys wide receiver unit has a chance to step up in his absence.
Brandin Cooks has already proven to be a reliable weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott. However, who is going to join Cooks and Lamb as reliable weapons for Prescott? Keep your eyes locked on Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Cooper, and Ryan Flournoy as players who can become the next big name for the Cowboys.
The Jalens have already had standout camps, so it will be interesting to see how they produce against a new-look defense.
