Dallas Cowboys' three best team-friendly deals for the 2024 season
The Dallas Cowboys have made some questionable contract decisions that have led to offseason drama as a trio of star players waits for new deals, but it hasn't all been bad in Big D.
These players not only outperform their contracts but will also play crucial roles in the Cowboys' success in the 2024 season.
Let's take a closer look at the three best team-friendly deals currently benefiting the Cowboys.
3. Brock Hoffman (C)
Brock Hoffman is entering the last year of his $1,855,000 two-year contract and has been listed as the starting center in the Cowboys' first unofficial depth chart.
This comes somewhat unexpectedly due to the Cowboys drafting Cooper Beebe to play him at center. Hoffman's impressive early performance and leadership in training camp have made a strong case for his starting role.
This is certainly a luxury for the Cowboys, their center from last year, Tyler Biadasz, is now set to make $10 million per year with the Commanders. Hoffman's presence gives the Cowboys plenty of options moving forward, particularly with Zack Martin contemplating retirement after this season. Cooper Beebe, who was a star at offensive guard during his tenure at Kansas State, would be a great option to replace Martin.
2. Brandon Aubrey (K)
Brandon Aubrey is entering the second season of a three-year, $2,695,000 contract, which currently ranks the third lowest average NFL salary for a kicker among the 46 kickers with contracts.
Considering Aubrey earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his rookie season, this is one of the best bargain deals in the NFL.
The top kickers in the league typically earn around $6 million per year, highlighting the exceptional value of Aubrey's current contract.
1. DaRon Bland
DaRon Bland is entering the third season of his four-year, $3,660,000 rookie contract. Drafted in the fifth round, Bland has the most interceptions by a wide margin since entering the league.
He set the record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown with five and already has 14 interceptions, an All-Pro appearance, and a Pro Bowl appearance to his name.
Bland will be making just under a million dollars this season, which is remarkable considering top cornerbacks can earn as much as $21 million a season. In comparison, Sauce Gardner, who was in the same draft class, will make over $8 million this season.
