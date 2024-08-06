Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 33: Tony Dorsett
The countdown of the best players to wear their respective number for the Dallas Cowboys has landed on an all-timer. Today, fans celebrate the fact that it is 33 days until the Cowboys take the field in their regular season opener.
This means today is the day to look back on one of the greatest running backs ever to suit up for the franchise: Tony Dorsett.
He needs no introduction, but at the same time, it's time for a new generation to learn the name.
Tony Dorsett - RB
For eleven seasons, Tony Dorsett terrorized defenses out of the backfield for the Cowboys. A proud member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dorsett's list of career accolades is a long one. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, 1-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.
The former Pittsburgh college star also swept all of the 1977 Rookie of The Year awards.
Dorsett rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight different seasons for the Cowboys, doing it the first five seasons of his career before only appearing in nine games in 1982.
The Cowboys legend called it a career after a lone season with the Denver Broncos in 1988.
Dorsett is rightfully held in high regard by the Dallas franchise and is a name that should never be forgotten, which is why when Cowboys fans think of the number 33, there's only one name atop the list.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Inside Cowboys Camp: Latest updates, video, quotes, highlights
Bargain Shopping: 3 bargain free agents that could be potential Cowboys targets
Big D Energy: Jalen Brooks details 'insane' changes to Cowboys D under Mike Zimmer
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics