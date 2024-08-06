Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 33: Tony Dorsett

Looking back at one the best players to ever for play for the Dallas Cowboys.

The countdown of the best players to wear their respective number for the Dallas Cowboys has landed on an all-timer. Today, fans celebrate the fact that it is 33 days until the Cowboys take the field in their regular season opener.

This means today is the day to look back on one of the greatest running backs ever to suit up for the franchise: Tony Dorsett.

He needs no introduction, but at the same time, it's time for a new generation to learn the name.

Tony Dorsett - RB

Tony Dorsett
For eleven seasons, Tony Dorsett terrorized defenses out of the backfield for the Cowboys. A proud member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dorsett's list of career accolades is a long one. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, 1-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.

The former Pittsburgh college star also swept all of the 1977 Rookie of The Year awards.

Dorsett rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight different seasons for the Cowboys, doing it the first five seasons of his career before only appearing in nine games in 1982.

Tony Dorsett
The Cowboys legend called it a career after a lone season with the Denver Broncos in 1988.

Dorsett is rightfully held in high regard by the Dallas franchise and is a name that should never be forgotten, which is why when Cowboys fans think of the number 33, there's only one name atop the list.

