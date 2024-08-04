Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 35: Calvin Hill
Dallas Cowboys fans are another day closer to the start of the regular season. Yes, this lazy Sunday reminds everyone that it is just 35 days until your Sundays are filled with wings and screaming at Mike McCarthy.
To celebrate, it is time to take a look at the best player ever to wear the number 35 for the organization.
Let's get down to business.
Calvin Hill - RB
After doing some research, it is safe to say that Calvin Hill is the best player to represent the 35.
Drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1969 NFL Draft, Hill's selection paid dividends immediately.
The former Yale tailback earned Rooke of The Year, Offensive Rookie of The Year, finished fourth in MVP voting, and topped that off with a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. It seemed the Cowboys had found their future in the backfield.
Hill spent six seasons in Dallas, earning 4 Pro Bowl nods. After his sixth season, Hill decided to join the World Football League and play for The Hawaiians. Yes, that is an actual sentence.
After his one year in the WFL, Hill returned to the NFL, playing 2 years in Washington and his final four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Hill's career almost sounds too good to be true, but he's just another legendary player to play for this storied franchise and the perfect representative of the number 35.
