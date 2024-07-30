Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 40
The days are quickly winding down, as Dallas Cowboys fans are just 40 days away from seeing their beloved franchise start the season.
With another day comes our latest installment of the best players to wear their respective numbers with the franchise.
Before everyone gets riled up by the first padded practice of the season, let's take a look at who is the best number 40.
Bill Bates - DB
A Tennessee Volunteer who was looking for an opportunity, Bill Bates got his shot after going undrafted in 1983. The Cowboys gave Bates a chance and it was a chance that the SEC defensive back wasn't going to waste, even if it was mainly for special teams.
That special team opportunity turned out to be the best thing for Bates, as he earned the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career in just his second season in 1984. Bates spent 15 years in Dallas before calling it a career.
A career that saw Bates be a member of the 3 Super Bowl-winning teams.
Stories of players having a successful career after going undrafted never get old. Bates's story is another about resiliency and never giving up on yourself.
The number 40 in Dallas will always be linked to Bates, and it is another example of how putting in the work can make your dreams come true.
