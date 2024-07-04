A look back at the origins of the Dallas Cowboys Bicentennial helmet
The Dallas Cowboys are already known for one of the more iconic uniforms in the league. Blue, silver, and white have long been a staple look that is etched in the minds of every fan, especially when you add the star on the side of the helmet.
However, in 1976, the franchise adopted a new look that celebrated the birth of the United States of America.
Let's take a look at the Dallas Cowboys' 1976 Bicentennial helmets.
In 1976, the Cowboys shocked the entire football world by adding an extra color to their uniforms. Red was added to the helmets in a show to celebrate the birth of our nation.
1976 marked 200 years since the United States became a nation.
According to the author of Glory Days: Life with the Dallas Cowboys, 1973-1998, William T. Buchanan, then-Cowboys equipment manager Tex Schramm, who became the team's general manager, was the mastermind behind the idea.
The Cowboys wore those iconic helmets for the entire 1976 season. The team has worn the historical helmets a few other times, with the latest being during the 2023 season against the New York Giants.
With the celebration of our country's birth on July 4, the story of the Bicentennial helmets is a fun look back at one simple uniform change that now stands the test of time.
Also, we're all in agreement that these should be worn once every season, right?
