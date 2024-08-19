Cowboys cornerback makes strong case for 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys' back up cornerback competition is heating up. With the top four spots seemingly locked in, the battle for the remaining one or two positions is wide open.
An unexpected standout has emerged in Kemon Hall. He’s fresh off a strong performance from Saturday night’s preseason win and could be forcing his way into the conversation despite being curiously absent from the official Cowboys website roster—and I mean literally.
Signed after training camp began, Hall was initially a long shot. However, his impressive preseason performance against Vegas, which included a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown, made him a serious contender.
Hall's impact on the field, while not without its imperfections, cannot be ignored. His standout moments, particularly the interception returned for a touchdown, showcase his potential to contribute to the team.
However, the competition for those final roster spots remains up for grabs.
The former North Texas Mean Green is up against other players vying for a spot, including the recently acquired Andrew Booth Jr., who demonstrated his own value by leading the Cowboys in tackles during Saturday night's game.
Fun fact Jerry Jones, the Cowboys' owner and general manager, was likely aware of Kemon Hall long before most Cowboys fans. This is because Hall's last pick-six before his recent one came in 2018 while playing for the University of North Texas against Arkansas.
The quarterback for Arkansas at the time was John Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones' grandson.
It's a tight race, and Hall faces an uphill battle. However, he's proving he won't be overlooked as he forces his way into the conversation for a spot on the final 53-man roster– even if the website hasn't caught up yet.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb