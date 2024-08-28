Dallas Cowboys set to sign four-time Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys are wasting little time in adding to the roster. The team has been desperate to fill spots in skill positions like running back and wide receiver.
It seems that the team has swiftly made a decision on the next player to add in the backfield.
Todd Archer of ESPN reported Dalvin Cook is set to sign with the Cowboys.
According to Archer, Cook will be on the team's practice squad.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Cook was meeting with the franchise, and the former Minnesota Vikings star posted a workout clip showing that he still has the looks of a dominant backfield star.
Now, it seems that the marriage is actually official.
From 2019 to 2022, Cook had a dominant run with the Vikings, even if injuries plagued him from being 100 percent. In that stretch, Cook rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season and earned a Pro Bowl selection for each of those seasons as well.
However, 2022 is a long time ago when it comes to being a running back in the NFL.
Can Cook reignite the flame and become a massive asset for the Cowboys? Everyone will know soon enough.
