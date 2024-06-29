Dallas Cowboys' second-year player named dark horse at WR
By now, it is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have major questions at wide receiver entering training camp.
There are concerns that CeeDee Lamb could hold out into training camp, and the depth chart is filled with unproven players at the position. Former third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks, Pro Bowl return specialist KaVontae Turpin, and 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy will compete for the WR3 job when the Cowboys head to Oxnard, California, in late July.
But, there is a dark horse candidate that fans should keep an eye on.
Enter David Durden, who joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of West Florida following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Durden's opportunity to make a splash during his rookie season took an early hit after an ACL injury suffered late in training camp. Before the injury, he had been generating plenty of hype. Kalyn Kahler at The Athletic had identified Durden as the "most overlooked prospect" in last year's draft class.
Now, he's being named as a "potential dark horse" in Big D as he aims to remind everyone what got the hype train rolling.
During checks in at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, and has 4.4 speed. He can line up all across the formation for the Cowboys and is scheduled to be a full participant in this year's training camp.
"A case can be made Durden is both a safe pick and simultaneously a high-reward pick. His measurables sell his ceiling but his maturity, versatility and experience give him a relatively solid floor," The Cowboys Wire writes.
"Assuming he’s recovered from his offseason knee surgery, Durden should be the mix for Dallas’ WR competition. He’s a dark horse no one should sleep on because he has all the quality of an ideal bottom-of-the-roster WR prospect."
Durden can also play on special teams, so he will have multiple ways to impact the roster. We'll just have to see how healthy he can remain.
During his collegiate career, the 25-year-old was a two-time First-team All-Gulf South Conference and one-time First-team Southern Conference honoree. In his final season, Durden recorded 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 54 catches.
