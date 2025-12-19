Cowboys quietly built a dominant interior DL, but edge rush is unraveling
For years, the Dallas Cowboys had trouble with the interior of their defensive line. While Osa Odighizuwa had developed into a dependable starter, the spot next to him was a revolving door.
That's changed this season with the Cowboys adding two starting-caliber players via trades. First, it was Kenny Clark who they added in the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers. Clark gave them a true run-stuffer, which paired well with Odighizuwa.
During the bye week, they added another defensive tackle, picking up Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets. Williams has been their most impactful addition, giving Dallas a boost in the run game as well as against the pass.
Williams, who was already a superstar with the Jets, has been even more dominant with the Cowboys. According to Next Gen Stats, he's first in the NFL among defensive tackles with a 20.3% pressure rate. He's even helped Odighizuwa step up his game as he's 12th in the NFL with a 10.1% pressure rate.
As good as the interior has been, the edge has been a disaster
While the interior of the D-line has been getting the job done, the edge has completely unraveled. After years of watching Parsons make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks, they don't have anyone who can truly impact the game off the edge.
Entering Week 16, the Cowboys' defensive ends have a pressure win rate of just 7.8%.
They have had a couple of bright spots, led by James Houston IV, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks. They've also had a spark from veteran Jadeveon Clowney, who is second on the team with 4.0 sacks.
As for their future prospects, rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku offers the most hope. In 14 games, Ezeiruaku has two sacks and nine tackles for loss. While he's shown flashes, the Cowboys have to find another impact player on the edge if they don't want to risk wasting their dominant interior the same way they wasted Parsons' tenure with a struggling interior.
