Cowboy Roundup: Defenders playing for new contracts in 2024; Team's TE surplus
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we wrap up the weekend.
Micah Parsons holds youth football camps across Texas
Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons held his "Lions Den" youth football camps across Texas over the past week.
Parsons held camps at El Paso High School, Lubbock Christian Academy, Midland Christian School, Legacy Christian Academy Upper School in Frisco, and a stop near his old college stomping grounds: State College Area High School in Pennsylvania.
Micah Parsons' Lions Dens is a camp "connecting and empowering with the country's youth and high school athletes through on and off the field training, mentoring, innovation, and leadership. Inviting everyone to bring their inner lion out from within."
3 Cowboys defenders playing for new contracts in 2024
Everyone knows Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are looking for new blockbuster contracts, but who else could be in line for a payday?
InsideTheStar.com looks at three players on the defensive side of the ball who are playing for new deals in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys have a variety of options at tight end
With breakout star Jake Ferguson, 2023 second-round pick Luke Shoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot, red zone weapon John Stephens Jr., and promising UDFA Brevyn Spann-Ford, the Cowboys have a surplus of talent at the tight end position.
It will be interesting to see how the depth chart looks after training camp and the preseason and whether one of the players will be traded for assets, but it will be fun to watch.
Blogging the Boys took a look at the Cowboys' tight ends as we prepare for the start of training camp in just over a month.
