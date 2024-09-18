Cowboys steal DT from Dan Quinn to replace injured Jordan Phillips
As if being bullied on the ground wasn’t enough to deal with, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves needing to address depth concerns on the defensive line on Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was sent to the IR with a wrist injury, so he will be gone for a minimum of four games. With him out, the Cowboys turned to a familiar face in Carlos Watkins.
Watkins was in Dallas during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, where he worked with former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. This season, he re-joined Quinn as a member of the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.
MORE: Jerry Jones shows belief in Dallas Cowboys' defensive talent
The Cowboys swooped in and stole Watkins, signing him to their active roster.
In terms of replacements, the Cowboys could do a lot worse than Watkins. During his previous tenure with the team, he appeared in 27 games with 18 starts. Watkins recorded 59 tackles, one sack, and one interception (a pick-six) before heading to Arizona in 2023.
He’s not likely to start with Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa still in the lineup but Watkins could find a role quickly.
